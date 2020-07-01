Dungloe housing project gets green light

It's been confirmed that three community housing units at Fair Hill in Dungloe which have been at the planning stage for years are to go to construction.

It's expected that the contractors will be on site within the next 4-6 weeks to commence the project, which will provide assisted living accommodation for 12 people in total.

Glenties MD Cathaoirleach Cllr Noreen Mc Garvey is a member of the board of the Donegal Parents & Friends Association, which is behind the development.

She says these units will mean an improved quality of life for those who will be housed there: