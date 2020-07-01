Calls for Wage Subsidy Scheme to include Seasonal Workers

A Donegal Deputy has written to the Finance Minister over concerns relating to the Wage Subsidy Scheme for workers in seasonal employment.

Under the scheme, employers can make additional payments, but if those exceed employees' net January/February pay by a certain amount, the wage subsidy is removed by the same figure.

This could result in seasonal workers moving to full-time hours this summer being deemed ineligible for the scheme.

Deputy Pearse Doherty says that the issue is having an effect on many people in Donegal and warned that unless action is taken, many will find themselves in dire straits: