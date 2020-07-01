Business Matters Ep 1 – Terry McEniff / Sean McEwen

By
admin
-
Business Matters Presenter Ciaran O'Donnell

In the first edition of Business Matters, Ciaran O'Donnell talks to Letterkenny hotelier, Terry McEniff about reopening after 15 weeks of closure. He also catches up with Donegal native, Sean McEwen, a senior executive in the pharmaceutical industry currently based in Chicago.

