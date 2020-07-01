Business Matters Ep 1 – Terry McEniff / Sean McEwen

In the first edition of Business Matters, Ciaran O'Donnell talks to Letterkenny hotelier, Terry McEniff about reopening after 15 weeks of closure. He also catches up with Donegal native, Sean McEwen, a senior executive in the pharmaceutical industry currently based in Chicago.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Donegal
scattered clouds
14 ° C
14 °
14 °
82 %
6.7kmh
40 %
Wed
14 °
Thu
15 °
Fri
15 °
Sat
15 °
Sun
14 °
Latest News
Ollie Horgan just happy to be playing at the end of...
Finn Harps will be back playing Premier Division football on the 31st July after the League confirmed the resumption of the season yesterday. Promotion and...