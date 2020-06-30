Visitors to Donegal encouraged to be ‘patient’ with guidelines

As accommodation, restaurants, cafes and attractions continue to reopen across the country, a Donegal Tourism officer has asked visitors to be patient.

Following the recent release of approved guidelines for the hospitality industry, businesses have been busy preparing their premises to ensure that they reach the recommended safety standard.

Bundoran Tourism Officer Shane Smyth says as businesses across the county put new systems in place, he is encouraging visitors to be patient as staff get used to new ways of working: