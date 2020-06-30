Two men arrested following Derry incidents

Two men have been arrested in Derry following a number of incidents in the early hours of this morning.

Several cars were vandalised, and an attempt was made to hijack a car.

At around 3:30 this morning, police responded to reports of two males causing damage to cars in the Brookdale Park area, including wing mirrors being kicked off vehicles.

A further report was received a short time later of an attempted vehicle hijacking in the Glengalliagh Road area of the city, during which a man allegedly jumped in front of the driver of a Ford Kuga and made an attempt to get into the vehicle.

As the driver attempted to drive off, a short distance away a second male appeared on the road and shouted at the driver to get out of the car. Police say the driver was able to get away.

Two males, aged 18 and 21 years of age have since been arrested; both on suspicion of criminal damage and attempted hijacking. Both males remain in custody at this time.

Police say at least nine vehicles were damaged in what they say can only be described as wanton vandalism, and are urging people who's cars were damaged to get in touch.

I would also appeal to anyone who has information about these incidents call us on 101, and quote reference number 136 of 30/06/20."

You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/