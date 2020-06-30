‘Targeted bailout’ needed for hospitality sector

Hotel owners say a massive cut to the VAT rate, rates waivers, bridging loans and continuing wage subsidies are needed to save up to 180-thousand jobs in tourism.

Their trade group will speak to the Oireachtas Committee on Covid-19 Response this afternoon.

The Irish Hotels Federation says business this year is going to be down 74 per cent on last year, and the sector needs a targeted bailout.

Chief executive Tim Fenn says the industry supports over a quarter of a million jobs -- most of them outside the capital.