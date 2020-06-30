Taoiseach under pressure to address Cabinet regional imbalance

The Taoiseach's under pressure to address the regional imbalance in his Cabinet.

Michael Martin's to make a final decision on his Junior Ministers tomorrow.

Ministerial appointments over the weekend were somewhat overshadowed by disappointment of the lack of senior representation for the western half of the country.

Taoiseach Michael Martin signaled after the first cabinet meeting that this would be addressed when junior ministers are announced tomorrow.

The "snub" of Dara Calleary also overshadowed the cabinet unveiling, with Deputy Calleary admitting he was angry and disappointed to miss out on a role as Minister for Government Chief Whip.

The Irish Independent reports that Fianna Fail councillors in Mayo last night held an emergency meeting to discuss Deputy's Calleary's appointment and agreed to raise their concern directly with the Taoiseach. They intend to write to Michael Martin to complain about the lack of ministerial representation from the west.