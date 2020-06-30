Substantial damage caused to holiday home in Portsalon

Substantial damage has been caused to a holiday home in Portsalon.

The burglary happened at some stage between March 12th and June 24th with the owners making the discovery in recent days.

Gardaí in Milford are investigating.

The burglary occurred at a holiday home that is under construction in the Rockmount area of Portsalon and the fact that it had been burgled was only recently discovered and then reported to Gardaí.

A window at the property was smashed and a sliding door/lock & handle were damaged and entry was gained.

Nothing was taken from the house but substantial damage was caused in order to gain entry.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in that area over that time period to contact Gardaí in Milford on 074-9153060.