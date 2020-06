Speculation is mounting that there could be two Junior Ministers for Donegal as part of the announcement tomorrow.

Fine Gael TD Joe McHugh and Fianna Fail TD Charlie McConalogue are widely tipped to receive junior minister portfolios.

It follows serious concern raised locally and along the west coast that from Donegal to Limerick is not represented at Cabinet level.

Fianna Fail Cllr Patrick McGowan is confident that the Taoiseach will address the issue: