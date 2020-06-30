Resumption of services at LUH ‘at advanced stage’

The General Manager of Letterkenny University Hospital has given reassurances that the resumption of services is at an advanced stage.

Outpatient appointments are largely reinstated at the hospital while technology is also being used for some consultations.

General Manager Sean Murphy says there is a good system in place to bring those who need in-house treatment into the hospital in a safe manner.

He's encouraging those attending the hospital to comply with the system in place to minimise the amount of people in waiting rooms: