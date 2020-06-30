Plans start for Sports Star Awards

The Donegal Sports Star Awards Committee has commenced planning for the 2020 Awards. It is another significant milestone in the organisation’s history as it will be the 45th awards ceremony. The committee will be monitoring the ongoing situation regarding Covid-19 and the Government/HSE guidelines in the coming months. Their Annual General Meeting will take place on Monday the 20th of July at 6 p.m. in the Mount Errigal Hotel.

With a number of sporting competitions scheduled to start in July, Donegal Sports Star Awards Chairperson Grace Boyle said it is hoped there will now be a significant number of teams and individuals who will go on to achieve successes during the remainder of this year.

“We still have six months left in 2020 and sports like soccer and GAA have dates now to start competitions so it will be great to see that first of all. The most important thing is the health and wellbeing of our sports people and general public and hopefully everyone adheres to the Government and HSE guidelines. If that all goes to plan then there should still be sufficient categories for the Donegal Sports Star Awards to proceed. But, we will be guided by the health advice and that will be monitored by the committee over the coming months. It may be that there will be changes to our awards format and that’s a decision that will be made later in the year if necessary. ” Ms Boyle said.

As well as the sporting competitions that are set to recommence there will also be the winners that have already enjoyed successes in January, February and part of March. Already in June there have been a number of horse racing wins for Donegal jockeys. The Donegal Sports Star Awards were first hosted in November 1976. The reigning Overall Winner is the Olympic Race Walker Brendan Boyce.