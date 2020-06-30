Niall Quinn welcomes SSE Airtricity League resumption

FAI Interim Deputy CEO Niall Quinn has welcomed the announcement of a resumption of the SSE Airtricity League on July 31.

The National League Executive Committee has ruled that the League will resume on July 31 with two rounds of matches in total, including games played to date, and promotion and relegation as scheduled at the start of the 2020 season. This decision has been sent to the Board of the FAI for ratification.

The NLEC wrote to all clubs to inform them of the decision this morning and all clubs can now work towards a return to League action on July 31.

In an interview with FAI TV, Niall welcomed the prospect of the SSE Airtricity League returning to action and the clarity around the rest of the 2020 campaign.