Thousands of tonnes of mud has destroyed acres of land in Co Leitrim.

Landslides have forced two homes to be evacuated, and a bridge is now covered over with mud near Drumkeeran.

Farmers are reporting that some animals are now missing, and there are fears more rain will make the situation worse.

Chairperson of Leitrim IFA Desmond McHugh says there are huge chunks of peat being washed away...........