Emergency supports required for distressed SMEs in Donegal – Ibec

Ibec, the group that represents Irish business, has said that unless there is a dramatic intervention from Government a significant number of businesses will fail in 2020.

The SME sector is said to have been the worst impacted by the enforced lockdown of business and consumers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ibec research shows over 90% of workers in Donegal employed by SMEs

Their Chief Economist Gerard Brady says a lot of jobs in the county are on the line unless specific measures are implemented: