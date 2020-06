The Chief Medical Officer is appealing to people with foreign holidays planned, to cancel them.

The National Public Health Emergency Team is noticing a "worrying trend" of Covid-19 cases increasing, and new clusters emerging.

One of the clusters was located in the north west and was linked with travel to Iraq.

No new deaths were reported last evening, but 24 more cases were confirmed.

Dr Tony Holohan wants people, who have foreign holidays planned, to reconsider:

>*