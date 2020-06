Donegal have been drawn with All Ireland champions Dublin and Waterford in the opening round of the TG4 All Ireland Ladies Football Championship.

Last year's runners up Galway will play Tipperary and Monaghan.

Cork will face Cavan and Kerry, while Mayo are grouped with Armagh and Tyrone.

The winners of each group will progress to the All Ireland semi finals.

In the Junior Championship draw, Derry have been placed in a group with Limerick and Antrim.