Cash, medication & documents stolen from house in Ballybofey

A quantity of cash, prescription medication and bank documents have been stolen during a weekend burglary in Ballybofey.

The theft happened at some stage between 11pm on Saturday night and midday on Sunday.

Entry was gained to a house through a rear window that was unsecured.

A number of bank documents, a small amount of cash and some prescription medication were stolen.

If anyone in that area observed anything that might assist with our investigation they can contact Letterkenny Gardaí on 074-9167100 or call the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.