Big uptake in Mica Redress Scheme in less than 24 hours

There's been a big uptake in the Mica Redress Scheme in Donegal already with a significant number of people using both the website and dedicated helpline.

The long awaited scheme officially opened yesterday morning and with the majority of affected homeowners having completed preparatory work in advance, Donegal County Council has received a significant number of applications in less than 24 hours.

Chair of the Mica Steering Committee in Donegal Cllr Martin McDermott says the local authority has a good system in place to ensure a quick turnaround in applications.

He says it's anticipated that people will be able to move to the next stage in a matter of weeks: