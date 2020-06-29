Sheep farmers warned to be vigilant after Gleneely theft

Sheep farmers in Donegal are being urged to monitor their flocks and report any thefts to gardai.

The Donegal IFA is calling for a strong Garda response after 40 sheep were stolen earlier this month in Gleneely. The association says this was not an isolated incident, and reflects a deeper problem that needs to be tackled.

IFA Sheep Representative Adrian Gallagher says Donegal is the county with the biggest share of the national flock, and any farmer who discovers that sheep have gone missing should make a full report to the local Gardai.............