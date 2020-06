A public inquiry will be held into the proposed Dalradian Gold Mine project in County Tyrone.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan says this is a particularly complicated project and more than 40,000 representations have been made to the Department for Infrastructure about the proposal. There are also concerns about the social and environmental impacts of this project.

He says a Public Inquiry is the fairest and most thorough way to scrutinise an application of this complexity.........