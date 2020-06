The Chief Medical Officer says rising case numbers and new clusters of infection in Ireland are a "worrying trend".

No new deaths linked to Covid-19 have been reported today - but 24 more people have tested positive for the virus in the Republic.

It brings the total known to have been infected here to 25,462, with the pandemic death toll remaining 1,735.

Dr Tony Holohan says it's an early indication, but it seems as though the level of infection is rising again here.