More lockdown restrictions being eased from today

Many of the remaining businesses closed due to Covid-19 are reopening today as part of Phase 3 of easing lockdown restrictions.

Cafes, restaurants, pubs serving food, hairdressers and gyms are among those that can resume operations.

It's been 15 weeks since we've had a proper night out but from today pubs that serve food, restaurants and hotels all welcome back their guests.... albeit with strict hygiene and social distancing rules in place.

Capacity on public transport will be increased to 50% though People are reminded that face coverings are mandatory.

Masks are recommended in retail outlets, and anywhere it is difficult to maintain social distancing.

You'll also be able to go to the hairdressers and take driving lessons again.

Places of worship Hostels, caravan parks, galleries and museums can all welcome visitors too, as can cinemas theatres and music venues,

Up to 50 people will be permitted to gather indoors and up to 200 outdoors while all restrictions for travelling within Ireland will be lifted

Crèches, and preschools will open for children of all workers who need childcare to get back to work.

And last but not least

All sporting activity including gyms and wellbeing centre can also kick off today; with individual sporting organisations deciding how best to proceed.

July 9 will be the next milestone in the roadmap with government preparing to publish the "green" list of countries we are allowed to visit.

There will be a special Nine til Noon Show exploring the move to Phase 3 today, with Greg Hughes in studio, while Catherine Gaffney and Michaela Clarke wil be out and about, speaking to businesses and customers across Donegal.