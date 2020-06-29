McConalogue and McHugh hoping for junior minister posts

Fianna Fail TD Charlie McConalogue has acknowledged the concern at the lack of ministerial representation in Donegal and Connaught, but says the job of a minister is to represent the whole country, and not just their own county.

He says the appointment of junior ministers will hopefully see more geographical balance, and if asked, he'll be happy to serve.

He was speaking on today's Nine til Noon Show........

Meanwhile, former Education Minister Joe McHugh says if he is asked to serve as a Junior Minister, he will want it to be a portfolio that is of benefit, and might refuse a job he doesn't believe is appropriate.

He says there's no doubt that a seat at the cabinet table is os substantial benefit, particularly in bringing forward major projects such as the Mica Redress Scheme.............