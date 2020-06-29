Antenatal services to be restored in Inishowen

Antenatal services are to be restored in Inishowen, after the previous service ceased in 2018.

Deputy Padraig Mac Lochlainn says he had raised the issue with former Health Minister Simon Harris, and had hoped for progress before now.

Management at Letterkenny University Hospital, responding on the Minister's behalf, have now confirmed to him that they are planning to restore a midwifery led service to Inishowen.

Deputy Mac Lochlainn says it is important these clinics are delivered in Buncrana and Carndonagh, as they were before......