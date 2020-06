A status orange rain warning has been issued for Sligo, Donegal and Leitrim.

Met Eireann is predicting persistent heavy rain with up to 60 millimetres possible by midday tomorrow.

A status yellow wind warning is also in place for Donegal until 10pm.

Gardai are advising road-users to drive with care and to stay alert on the roads while, Forecaster Siobhan Ryan says river flooding is possible: