Little Angels Summer Provision Programme to run for two weeks

The Board of Management at Little Angels school have held a meeting after concerns were raised by parents over a decision not to run classes over the summer.

The Summer provision programme is being introduced in various schools across the country.

The Little Angels School initially decided not to run the programme this year however that decision was reversed at an emergency online meeting on Friday.

The July provision will now run for two weeks instead of four.

Parent Leonard Watson says it's welcomed news as it allows the children to get back into some sort of routine before going back to school.