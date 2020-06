Former Sligo Rovers manager Ian Baraclough has been named as the new manager of Northern Ireland.

Baraclough takes over from Michael O'Neill, who left the job to take over the managerial reigns at Stoke City.

The former League of Ireland winning managers first two matches will be in the Nations League before Northern Ireland take on Bosnia-Herzegovina in their European Championship play off.

He had been Northern Ireland's Under 21 manager since 2017.