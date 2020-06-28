Donegal’s clash with Tyrone not the only fixture subject to venue confirmation

Donegal GAA say that all fixtures in the Ulster Championship could take place in a neutral venue in the light of the Covid-19 restrictions and not just the counties game against Tyrone which was rumoured on Saturday afternoon.

Donegal are set to face Tyrone in the Ulster Championship Quarter Final on the weekend of October 31st/ November 1st with the loser having their season ended for 2020.

In a statement released by Donegal GAA, they stated, "There are Covid-19 regulations which govern physical distancing and numbers that can congregate at a single venue but these regulations are subject to change. One only has to look at club fixtures, the starting date of which was very recently moved back from July 31st to July 17th. The Ulster Council CCC (Competitions Control Committee) have quite sensibly deferred any decisions on venues until nearer the dates of the quarterfinals when the regulations which apply are clearer and the advice of bodies external to the GAA such NEPHED and the Sports Council are taken into consideration.