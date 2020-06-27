Successful day for Donegal Jockeys

There were wins on Friday afternoon for Donegal jockey's, Martin Harley, Oisin Orr and Dylan Browne McMonagle.

Harley rode 13/2 shot Love Explodes to victory in the Sky Sports Racing Handicap in Doncaster.

The Trentagh man, challenged the leaders three furlongs out and when he hit the front with one furlong to go, he held on well to secure the win for trainer Ed Vaughan.

Oisin Orr claimed victory in the first race at The Curragh where he was on board A Ma Chere for trainer Dermot Weld.

A Ma Chere who was 7/1, ran well and finished just ahead of the Jessica Harrington trained Palifico.

To complete, what was a very successful day for Donegal jockey's Dylan Browne McMonagle claimed victory in the Apprentice Derby.

The Letterkenny native guided Tonkinese to victory for trainer Joseph O'Brien.

The 6/1 shot disputed for the lead two furlongs out before hitting the front just as the finishing line approached.