New look 2020 Donegal Club Championship confirmed

The Donegal CCC have confirmed the new look format for the 2020 championships and the fixtures structure for the coming club period.

The senior football championship will be made up of one league of 16 teams.

The first series of games will be played on the August Bank Holiday weekend with the final to take place on the weekend of the 27th September.

The first draw will be made for the first two rounds and draws will then take place each match week after to determine the remainder of fixtures with all teams guaranteed to get at least four games, two home and two away.

The top eight will meet in the quarter finals on the first weekend of September.

The bottom four teams will be involved in relegation play offs.

The Intermediate Championship will be on a similar format for the 12 teams competing.

Competitive games will start on the weekend of the 17th - 19th July with a condensed regional league taking place.

