Dr. Holohan ‘nervous’ about return of international travel

The Chief Medical Officer is encouraging people to choose "staycations" this Summer, over foreign travel.

Dr. Tony Holohan says he's "beyond nervous" about the return of international travel from next month, when the government is due to publish a list of countries that people will be allowed to travel to without quarantining on their return.

Meanwhile, a further 3 people with Covid-19 have died here, while 11 new cases have been confirmed, bringing the number of recorded cases so far to 25,414.

Dr. Holohan says holidaying in Ireland this summer makes sense: