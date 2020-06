A local councillor is calling for the restoration of recycling facilities in Raphoe as quickly as possible after the facilities that were there were withdrawn.

Cllr Liam Doherty says it's ironic that people in Raphoe are being urged to recycle, but they have to drive elsewhere to do it, creating emissions in the process.

Cllr Doherty says the council is working locally to resolve the issue, and he's anxious to see progress soon: