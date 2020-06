A further 3 people with Covid-19 have died in the Republic of Ireland.

11 new cases have been confirmed also.

It brings the death toll in this country to 1,730, while there have been 25,414 confirmed cases. No new cases have been confirmed in Donegal.

Earlier, it was confirmed one further person has died of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

Another four people have also tested positive for the virus.

There's 1,538 confirmed cases North of the border, with 548 deaths.