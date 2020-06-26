No place for Quigley on Hearn’s Fight Camp series

Eddie Hearn’s has confirmed the cards for his Fight Camp Series but there is no place for Jason Quigley.

The series will begin on Friday 1st August for four consecutive Friday’s.

Just last week, Hearn had said Quigley would fight Jack Cullen in one of the events hosted on the Matchroom property but that has not materialised.

He did however confirm Katie Taylor’s involvement.

Taylor is without a named opponent for the fourth and final Fight Camp card on August 22nd and will defend her undisputed lightweight titles in his back garden.

That card will be headlined by Dillian Whyte’s WBC interim heavyweight title bout with Alexander Povetkin.

Amanda Serrano had been lined up as Taylor’s opponent until a row erupted over the fight purse.