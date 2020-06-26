Little Angels to hold meeting over summer programme decision

The Board of Management at Little Angels school is set to meet after concerns were raised by parents over a decision not to run classes over the summer.

The Summer provision programme is being introduced in various schools across the country.

The Little Angels School decided not to run the programme this year however it's hoped that an emergency online meeting later today may see the decision reversed.

It's understood that some parents have already approached other schools in the county, asking if their child could attend their programme instead.

Speaking on the Nine till Noon Show, one parent Kathleen spoke of her sons struggles without that daily structure and how he has regressed significantly over lockdown: