Thousands of properties across Donegal are without power this morning due to overnight thunder and lightning.

Faults have been reported in various areas - Newtowncunningham, Carndonagh, Glenties and Donegal Town are worst affected.

Smaller parts of Stranorlar, Convoy, Lifford and Letterkenny have also been hit with outages.

ESB crews are currently carrying out repair works with power expected to be restored to most areas by this afternoon.