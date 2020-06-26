HSE in Donegal encouraging patients to use ‘Attend Anywhere’

The HSE in Donegal is encouraging patients to use a new online way to talk to their clinicians.

Attend Anywhere is a web based video conferencing tool to provide video consultations to patient's/service users through virtual clinics known as 'waiting rooms'.

The HSE says that it's a simple, safe, easy to use and reliable technology for both patients and clinicians.

The system has been designed and tested specifically for use in clinical settings.

Rona McLaughlin, HSE Donegal Physiotherapy Manager says while it's working well, it's certainly not a replacement for face to face consultations: