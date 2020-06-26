GAA go back to traditional straight knock-out format

For the first time in 20 years, there will be no second chances in the All-Ireland senior football championship.

The GAA have confirmed that this year’s truncated football championship will revert to its traditional format.

The four provincial championships will all be straight knock-out, with the winners advancing to the All-Ireland semi finals.

Donegal andTyrone are scheduled to meet in the quarter finals of the Ulster Championship and whoever suffers defeat that day will see their football done for the year.

The Ulster Championship will start on the weekend of the 31st of October with the Ulster Council to confirm the games.

The All-Ireland hurling and football finals will both be played before the end of 2020, with the hurling on Sunday December 13th, and the football to follow six days later on Saturday 19th December.

Meanwhile, the three north west counties will play their remaining two league games on the weekend of the 18th and 25th October.

Donegal will be at home in Division 1 to Tyrone and away to Kerry while Tyrone will conclude away to Mayo.

In Division 3 Derry will be home to Longford and away to Offaly.

The hurling championship will also see the round-robin provincial championships scrapped for this season, reverting to the traditional knockout format.

However, there will be a back-door system in place, with two rounds of qualifiers leading up to the All-Ireland quarter finals.