Donegal v Tyrone on 31st Oct / 1st Nov

The Ulster Council have confirmed the Donegal v Tyrone Ulster Championship quarter final will be played on the weekend of the 31st October / 1st November.

The winner will progress to the semi final while the losers season will be over after Croke Park confirmed a straight knock-out format on Friday with no back door.

Derry will play Armagh on the same weekend with the winners clashing in the semi finals.

The week before, 23-25 October, Donegal and Tyrone will meet in the Ulster Minor Football Championship quarter finals.

Full Ulster schedule below.

2020 Ulster GAA Senior Football Championship – The following dates were agreed:

31st October/1st November: First Round

Muineachán V An Cabhán at Venue TBC

31st October/1st November: Quarter Finals

Doire V Ard Mhacha at Venue TBC

Dún na nGall V Tír Eoghain at Venue TBC

7th/8th November: Quarter Finals

Aontroim V Muineachán / An Cabhán at Venue TBC

Fear Manach V An Dún at Venue TBC

14th/15th November Semi Finals

Dún na nGall / Tír Eoghain V Doire / Ard Mhacha at Venue TBC

Fear Manach / An Dún V Aontroim / Muineachán / An Cabhán at Venue TBC

22nd November: Final:

---

2020 Electric Ireland Ulster GAA Minor Football Championship –It had been previously decided that this competition will revert to a straight knockout format and that the draw will mirror the Ulster Senior Football Championship draw, and will take place on the following dates:

17th / 18th October: First Round

Muineachán V An Cabhán at St Tiernach’s Park, Clones

23rd/24th/25th October: Quarter Finals

Doire V Ard Mhacha at Celtic Park, Derry

Dún na nGall V Tír Eoghain at Pairc MacCumhaill, Ballybofey

Aontroim V Muineachán / An Cabhán at Antrim Venue / Kingspan Breffni

Fear Manach V An Dún at Brewster Park, Enniskillen

Dates of the Ulster Minor Football Championship Semi Finals and Final will be confirmed at the next CCC meeting but the final will be no later than Sunday 22nd November.