Donegal v Tyrone on 31st Oct / 1st Nov

The Ulster Council have confirmed the Donegal v Tyrone Ulster Championship quarter final will be played on the weekend of the 31st October / 1st November.
The winner will progress to the semi final while the losers season will be over after Croke Park confirmed a straight knock-out format on Friday with no back door.
Derry will play Armagh on the same weekend with the winners clashing in the semi finals.
The week before, 23-25 October, Donegal and Tyrone will meet in the Ulster Minor Football Championship quarter finals.
Full Ulster schedule below.
2020 Ulster GAA Senior Football Championship – The following dates were agreed:
31st October/1st November: First Round
Muineachán V An Cabhán at Venue TBC
31st October/1st November: Quarter Finals
Doire V Ard Mhacha at Venue TBC
Dún na nGall V Tír Eoghain at Venue TBC
7th/8th November: Quarter Finals
Aontroim V Muineachán / An Cabhán at Venue TBC
Fear Manach V An Dún at Venue TBC
14th/15th November Semi Finals
Dún na nGall / Tír Eoghain V Doire / Ard Mhacha at Venue TBC
Fear Manach / An Dún V Aontroim / Muineachán / An Cabhán at Venue TBC
22nd November: Final:
2020 Electric Ireland Ulster GAA Minor Football Championship –It had been previously decided that this competition will revert to a straight knockout format and that the draw will mirror the Ulster Senior Football Championship draw, and will take place on the following dates:
17th / 18th October: First Round
Muineachán V An Cabhán at St Tiernach’s Park, Clones
23rd/24th/25th October: Quarter Finals
Doire V Ard Mhacha at Celtic Park, Derry
Dún na nGall V Tír Eoghain at Pairc MacCumhaill, Ballybofey
Aontroim V Muineachán / An Cabhán at Antrim Venue / Kingspan Breffni
Fear Manach V An Dún at Brewster Park, Enniskillen
Dates of the Ulster Minor Football Championship Semi Finals and Final will be confirmed at the next CCC meeting but the final will be no later than Sunday 22nd November.