Donegal hurlers to meet Longford in revised Nicky Rackard Cup.

The Donegal hurlers will be back in action on the weekend of the 24th/25th October.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, The Nicky Rackhard Cup competition has been changed to a straight knock out format.
Donegal have been drawn at home in the quarter finals to Longford while Tyrone will be away to Warwickshire.
In the Christy Ring competition, Derry have been handed a home tie with Sligo.
The Nicky Rackard and Christy Ring Finals has been scheduled for the 14th/15th November.
Nicky Rackard Draw
Ard Mhaca V Liatroim
Warkshire V Tír Eoghain
Dún nan Gall V An Longfort
Muineacháin V Maigh Eo
Christy Ring Draw
An Dún V Londain
Uibh Fháilí V Cill Dara
Roscomáin V Cill Mhantáin
Doire V Sligeach
The four winners will go to the semi finals while the losers will play relegation games.