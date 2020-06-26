Declan Bonner excited about testing time ahead in tight schedule

Donegal will get the season back up and running with two league games in later October and then into the defensive of their Ulster Championship against Tyrone in early November.

The Ulster Council still have to confirm that date for the quarter final but the competition will run for four weeks with the Ulster Final on the weekend of the 21st/22nd November.

It's a straight knock-out format with no back door.

The All Ireland Final has been penciled in for the Saturday before Christmas.

Donegal will look to seal their place in the Division with games at home to Tyrone and away to Kerry before the championship kicks into gear.

Donegal Manager Declan Bonner says its not ideal but he is excited about playing football again...

