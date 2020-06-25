The Score – 25/06/20



The Score is broadcast Thursday evenings after the News from 7.05pm.

On this week's show, Oisin Kelly is joined by Finn Harps Manager Ollie Horgan as his side return to training.

The GAA clubs returned to pitches on Wednesday, They are now waiting to get the finalised club fixtures in the coming week, we hear from St Eunan’s Chairman John Haran.

The Donegal Junior League have confirmed their restart date for mid July, we’ll be talking with Nigel Ferry and Cycling Ireland rubber stamped the Donegal Ultra 555 for the end of August, Race Organiser Sean McFadden joined Oisin on the show.