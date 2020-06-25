Stimulus plan ‘crucial piece of jigsaw’ to boost Donegal economy

A Donegal Deputy has described a proposal to kick start the tourism and hospitality sectors as a crucial piece of the jigsaw in getting the Donegal economy back on its feet.

Under this scheme, every adult would receive a voucher worth €200, while every child would be entitled to a voucher worth €100, to be spent in businesses in the tourism and hospitality sectors.

The plan amounts to over €860 million but Deputy Pearse Doherty believes that if implemented, the economy would reap the benefits in the long term and effectively save hundreds of jobs: