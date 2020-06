4 in 10 of us would be "very uncomfortable" with the idea of going to a pub if social distancing was cut to one metre.

New CSO figures show 41 per cent of people also don't like the idea of visiting a hairdresser or barber because of Covid 19.

82 per cent would be "very uncomfortable" attending a large outdoor event - and 57 per cent of parents feel the same about sending their child to creche.