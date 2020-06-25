Mica Redress Scheme to be opened on Monday next

The Mica Redress Scheme will open for applications on next Monday, June 29.

Donegal County Council's Redress Committee met this afternoon to discuss the scheme, with officials saying they are ready to accept applications from Monday.

A special portal is being launched on the Donegal County Council website, and applications can be made online.

Committee Chair Cllr Martin Mc Dermott says the council has worked to ensure the application process is as streamlined as possible............

Council statement -

Donegal County Council can confirm that the new Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme will be open for applications from Monday 29th June 2020 and that an online system will be in place to facilitate applications.

The Council received detailed administrative guidelines from the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government a few weeks ago. Information for applicants on how to apply is now available on the Councils website at http://www.donegalcoco.ie/defectiveconcreteblocks/. The website outlines details of the application process, and also incorporates ‘Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ’s) ’ to help applicants. The Online Application system will be available via the website, from Monday 29th June.

While the Council expects that the answers to many queries will be available through the website, applicants can also email the Council at a dedicated email address, as follows: defectiveconcreteblocks@donegalcoco.ie .