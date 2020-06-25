July Provision scheme has been “mishandled” – Doherty

Donegal TD Pearse Doherty today claimed the July provision scheme has been mishandled by Minister for Education, Joe McHugh, and that this has had disastrous effects for families in Donegal.

He says he's received numerous phone calls and emails from parents overnight following the news that Little Angels School in Letterkenny will now not be in a position to provide July provision.

This, he says, is a huge blow for parents who had their expectations raised by the Minister last month and who have children with severe profound disabilities who require the continual social interaction and routine that July provision gives.