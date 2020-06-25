Further calls for clarity from Donegal’s private bus companies

A private bus operator in Donegal is hoping for more clarity from Government later today over when they can get back on the road.

It's presumed only at this stage that face coverings will also compulsory on this mode of transport.

Private bus companies are said to be one of the hardest hit by the Covid-19 crisis while also regarded as a lifeline to rural Donegal.

There are major fears within the sector locally that it could be this time next year before services are fully restored to pre-Covid levels.

James McGinley is Owner of John McGinley Buses: