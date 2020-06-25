Children of Bluestack Foundation ‘heavily impacted’ by crisis

The Bluestack Special Needs Foundation says the children who use their service have been heavily impacted by the crisis and they need urgent guidance from Government as to how they can get back up and running.

The voluntary organisation based in Donegal Town is run predominantly by parents of children with special needs and professionals who work in the disability sector.

In a normal summer, the organisation usually runs a six week summer camp for children and while they do plan to proceed with the camp this year, it will be in a limited fashion.

Wendy McCarry is manager at the foundation: