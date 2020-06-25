Almost €200,000 approved by Údarás to support Donegal companies

Almost €200,000 in supports have been approved by Údarás na Gaeltachta to assist Gaeltacht businesses in Donegal to counteract the effects of COVID-19.

Nationally, Significant supports of over half a million euro have been approved by Údarás na Gaeltachta in recent weeks for Gaeltacht businesses to support them during the COVID-19 crisis.

The money has been sanctioned under the Online Trading and the COVID-19 Business Continuity Voucher schemes which were announced in recent months.

There was a considerable demand for both schemes from Gaeltacht SMEs to assist them in boosting their online trading capabilities and in developing business development strategies for the future.

In the Donegal Gaeltacht area, supports totalling to €187,500 were approved for 75 businesses.

38 applications were approved for the Online Trading Scheme while 37 Business Continuity Vouchers were approved in the county.

The majority of Donegal applications approved were for businesses in the Services, Food & Drink, Tourism and Manufacturing sectors.

In a statement Mícheál Ó hÉanaigh, Chief Executive Officer, Údarás na Gaeltachta said these support schemes is giving small businesses throughout the Gaeltacht the chance to survive the crisis, to find new markets and opportunities for their innovative services and products.