Urgent calls on incoming Government to back Finn Harps

There are urgent calls on the incoming Government to support Finn Harps and progress a proposed grant of €3.9million for the stadium redevelopment project.

The original application for Government funding for the 'Donegal Stadium' fell just short of qualifying criteria under the Large Scale Sporting Infrastructure Scheme under the Sports Capital programme in January of this year.

However at that time, there was a commitment from that the proposal was to be reviewed.

Local Cllr Martin Harley says the onus lies on the next senior Minister to get the project over the line: